Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett could be back on the sidelines next season, coaching the Tennessee Titans. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Garrett is interviewing on Friday for the Tennessee Titans head coaching position.

If Jason Garrett lands the job with the Titans, he will be back coaching for the first time since the 2021 season, when he was the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Garrett is known for his time in Dallas, spending 13 seasons on the coaching staff and nine as the head coach.

After the Giants fired Garrett before the 2021 season ended, he joined the NBC Sports team in April 2022. He is currently a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for NBC Sports coverage of Notre Dame Football.

Garrett began his NFL coaching career in 2005 with the Miami Dolphins as a quarterbacks coach. The 59-year-old was with the Dolphins for two seasons before joining the Cowboys in 2007 to be the offensive coordinator.

Looking at Jason Garrett’s tenure with the Cowboys

On November 8, 2010, Garrett was named the Cowboys’ interim head coach after head coach Wade Phillips was fired. He led the team to five wins in their last eight games, and the Cowboys named him head coach at the end of the year.

In his first three seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach, Garrett led the team three 8-8 records. In 2014, the Cowboys went 12-4 and clinched the NFC East. They won their wild-card playoff game that year but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

The Cowboys made it back to the playoffs in 2016, winning the NFC East and earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. But they did not reach the Super Bowl because they lost to the Packers in the divisional round.

After missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record in 2017, Garrett led the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and NFC East title in 2018. Dallas won its wild-card playoff game but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Garrett was fired at the end of the 2019 season after the Cowboys went 8-8.