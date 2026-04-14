Report: Former FSU QB Thomas Castellanos drawing interest as wide receiver ahead of NFL Draft

Former Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is drawing interest ahead of the NFL Draft as a slot receiver, Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Castellanos did wide receiver drills at the end of Florida State‘s Pro Day, and he has been training at both positions. The former Boston College player could become the latest quarterback to transition to the wide receiver position ahead of the NFL Draft, joining the likes of Louisville‘s Malik Cunningham and Ohio State‘s Terrelle Pryor.

In his lone season at Florida State, Castellanos passed for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 557 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 carries. The Seminoles opened the 2025 season with a win over No. 8 Alabama and a 3-0 record, but lost seven of their last nine games and missed the postseason.

Former Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos has drawn interest ahead of the NFL Draft as a quarterback — and a slot receiver.



Castellanos, who also played at UCF and BC, did WR drills at the end of his pro day and is training at both positions. pic.twitter.com/ctdX1J2ezg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2026

Castellanos originally filed for an NCAA waiver to play another season, but it was ultimately denied. This led him to declare for the NFL Draft, where it is currently up in the air whether or not he will be selected. If not selected, he would surely sign on quick as an undrafted free agent somewhere. The athleticism is definitely there, and many teams would likely take a waiver on the potential future wide receiver.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life,” Castellanos wrote in his NFL Draft declaration Instagram post. “Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true. From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I’m proud to graduate from this incredible university and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go.

“To Boston College, thank you for changing my life. Being a part of such an amazing institution has been one of the greatest honors I could ever experience. I’m excited to announced that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Across four collegiate season (three different programs), Castellanos passed for 6,449 yards and 48 touchdowns with 28 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,984 yards and 24 scores. At 5’11”, however, his future at the quarterback position in the NFL seems to be up in the air. Castellanos could certainly go the Julian Edelman route, as that worked out nicely for the multi-time Super Bowl Champion.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh.