Report: Former NFL, Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee charged with murder of girlfriend

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, per TMZ Sports. Lee has also reportedly been charged with tampering with evidence.

“Cops were dispatched to a home near Ooltewah — about two-and-a-half hours outside of Nashville — for a report of CPR in progress,” TMZ Sports reported. “After arriving on the scene, cops say they located the victim and attempted life-saving measures, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

“Detectives responded to the scene … with preliminary findings indicating the death was a result of a homicide. Lee was then identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.”

Lee is reportedly being held without bond. Lee played at Ohio State from 2013-15. He was a second-team All-American in 2015 and a key member of the Buckeyes’ national championship team.

As a result of Lee’s fantastic collegiate career, the New York Jets selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lee spent three seasons with the New York Jets, totaling 40 appearances and 36 starts.

In December 2018, Lee was suspended four games due to a PED violation. In May 2019, the Jets declined to pick up fifth-year option on Lee’s contract. Later that month, the Jets traded Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lee played in 16 games for the Chiefs and notched two starts. He served on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad in 2021, but was ultimately released and didn’t sign with another team.

In 2017, Darron Lee reportedly got into an altercation with a woman at the Governors Ball Music Festival. There were no arrests stemming from the situation, according to a New York Police Department spokesman.

At the time, Todd Bowles was the Jets’ head coach. He said Lee’s dispute was with his own girlfriend. Lee’s teammate, Leonard Williams, reportedly separated the two.

In April 2023, Lee was accused of two counts each of assault and domestic violence. The two incidents were reportedly unrelated. Lee pushed a woman “against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head 8 to 9 times with his closed fists,” according to an arrest report.

For the other charge, Lee had allegedly thrown a phone at a woman, which caused her ear to bleed. When Lee didn’t show up for his hearing in June 2023, a warrant was issued for his arrest.