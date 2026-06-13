Report: Former Ohio State star, NFL player Terrelle Pryor charged with drug possession in May

Ohio State legend and 2010 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP Terrelle Pryor is back in the news. But it’s not for good reason.

Pryor, a seven-year NFL veteran, is facing drug charges in Monroeville, PA. Per WPXI, a black Mercedes with tinted windows was pulled over for speeding on May 24. Pryor was lying in the back seat, acting in a manner that the police deemed ‘odd.’

A rifle was spotted in the back floorboard of the Mercedes, which prompted the police to order Pryor out of the car. As the former NFL quarterback/wide receiver was retrieving his concealed carry permit, police noticed a bag featuring a ‘powdery, white substance’ in possession of Pryor. MDMA is the suspected culprit. He was charged with possession and will once again be going through the legal process.

The Jeannette, PA native is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2019, Pryor was stabbed and arrested following a domestic incident and received 90 days of unsupervised probation. Two years later, he was charged with simple assault, harassment and charges of damaging property after allegedly assaulting a woman after a night of drinking. Just last year, Pryor was sued by three women who claimed he ran a red light and hit their SUV, causing it to flip.

Terrelle Pryor made an indelible mark at Ohio State before running into legal troubles

Pryor was one of the top high school recruits in the country, and ultimately committed to play for Jim Tressel and Ohio State. In 39 games from 2008-2010, Pryor passed for 6,177 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,164 yards and 17 touchdowns. Pryor, however, ran into legal troubles in the offseason following his 2010 campaign, which led him to withdraw from the University and enter the NFL’s Supplemental Draft. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the Third Round of the Draft, beginning his NFL career.

Across seven NFL seasons with five different organizations, Pryor compiled 1,994 passing yards and nine touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 646 yards and four touchdowns. 93 of those rushing yards came on one play in a 2013 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which gave him the NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback. He fizzled out of the league around 2018 and hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since November 2018.

It is currently unclear what punishment Pryor will face for his latest run-in with the law.