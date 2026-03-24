Report: Former Rams CB Derion Kendrick to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Former Los Angeles Rams/Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.
Across three NFL seasons, Kendrick boasts 102 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions. He was a two-time National Champion (2018 at Clemson and 2021 at Georgia), a Second Team All-ACC selection (2019), a First Team All-ACC selection (2020), a Second Team All-SEC selection (2021) in college.
This is a developing story…