Former Los Angeles Rams/Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Across three NFL seasons, Kendrick boasts 102 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions. He was a two-time National Champion (2018 at Clemson and 2021 at Georgia), a Second Team All-ACC selection (2019), a First Team All-ACC selection (2020), a Second Team All-SEC selection (2021) in college.

CB Derion Kendrick is signing with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal, per his agent Matt Leist of LAA. pic.twitter.com/trE9ZJ0w0U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2026

This is a developing story…