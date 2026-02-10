Nine seasons after future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander was traded from the Detroit Tigers at the MLB Trade Deadline, Verlander will return to Detroit for (presumably) his final season. The 43-year-old spent his first 13 seasons in Detroit, where he was named a six-time MLB All-Star, the 2011 American League MVP, and the 2011 Cy Young Award winner.

Verlander and Detroit reportedly agreed on a one-year, $13 million contract. It includes $11 million in deferrals.

Right-hander Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year contract. Verlander, 43 next week, returns to the team with which he spent his first 13 seasons and whose hat he'll wear in the Hall of Fame. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2026

The reunion between the two parties serves as a bittersweet ending for Verlander’s stellar career. He was selected by Detroit with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut on July 4, 2005. Over the course of his tenure with Detroit, Verlander posted a 183-114 W-L record (seventh most wins in team history) with 2,373 strikeouts (second most in team history) and a 3.49 ERA across 2,511 innings pitched.