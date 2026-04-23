According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will sign his franchise tag on Thursday. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently revealed the team does not plan on working out a long-term extension with Pickens ahead of the 2026 season. Playing on the tag was their plan all along. Now, Pickens signs the deal and gets some guaranteed money heading his way.

“#Cowboys WR George Pickens is now under contract for one year and $27.3M fully guaranteed,” Rapoport said via X. “He’ll play it out with the chance to cash in during the 2027 offseason.”

Pickens was a big-time offseason acquisition for Dallas, getting him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were hopes of him turning into a capable WR2 alongside CeeDee Lamb. Well, the Cowboys got what they wanted and then some. Pickens put together the best year of his career.

Numbers across the board were his best since getting drafted. His 137 receptions turned into 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys even saw his role elevated throughout the season. An injury to Lamb forced Pickens into the top wide receiver spot at times, which turned into monster results.

For the time being, Dallas appears to be waiting to see if Pickens can replicate in 2026. A one-year deal via the franchise tag is the type of contract the wide receiver will be on this year.

Stephen Jones reveals Cowboys will have George Pickens play under franchise tag

There will be no long-term contract agreement between Pickens and the Cowboys ahead of the 2026 season. Jones revealed as such on Wednesday during the team’s pre-NFL Draft press conference. Pickens will go into the year on the franchise tag, expected to play the full slate under it.

“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag),” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

This came shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed there is not much momentum, if any, for a contract extension to get done.

“They are nowhere with George Pickens right now,” Schefter said via Get Up. “Nowhere with George Pickens. They are not really talking about an extension, they’re not close to an extension. They’re not getting a deal done at this point of time. He’s on the franchise tag. That situation is just sitting out there.”