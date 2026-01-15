On Wednesday, John Harbaugh accepted an offer to be the New York Giants’ next head coach. Harbaugh’s deal with the organization is expected to be for five years with a total value that nears $100 million, per Jordan Schultz.

Harbaugh will replace Brian Daboll, who the Giants fired on Nov. 10. Daboll was the Giants’ head coach from 2022-25. Daboll posted a 20-40 record during his tenure as the Giants’ head coach.

In Daboll’s debut campaign with the team, the Giants reached the NFL playoffs, but fell in the NFC Divisional round. They never reached the playoffs again under Daboll. Harbaugh will aim to return the organization to its former heights.

This story will be updated.