Report: Giants CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles during workouts

New York Giants rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon will likely miss the entire 2026 season due to an Achilles injury. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dixon, who played college football at North Carolina, tore his Achilles during workouts on Wednesday.

The Giants signed Thaddeus Dixon as an undrafted free agent earlier this week. The 24-year-old was not selected in the draft despite being projected to be selected in the fifth or sixth round.

Dixon played the 2025 season at North Carolina after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Washington. In his one season at Chapel Hill, Dixon recorded 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six pass breakups in seven games. Dixon missed five games due to an injury.

Thaddeus Dixon says it was a ‘blessing’ playing for Bill Belichick

Ahead of the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave his analysis of Dixon. “Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages,” Zierlein said. “From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out. Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top. He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though.”

During the Combine in February, Dixon talked about how Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick prepared him for the NFL. “You know, it was crazy. Being around a dude like that, with so much football knowledge, who could coach all 22 positions on the field — it was really a blessing,” he said per Caleb Meadows of Sports Illustrated. “Coach Bill Belichick does a lot. He cares a lot about the game and about his players. I learned so much — stuff that can never be taken away from me, stuff I can take into the league.”

Dixon played high school football at La Miranda High School in La Miranda, California. During his senior season, Dixon played running back and rushed for 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns on 142 carries.