Report: Green Bay Packers, Christian Watson in agreement on four-year, $110.5 million extension

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Christian Watson are in agreement on a four-year, $110.5 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Across four seasons with Green Bay, Watson has hauled in 133 receptions for 20 touchdowns. He was set to become a free agent following the 2026 season, but that is now no longer the case following the extension. Watson will make $3,425,000 this season before his extension kicks in next year.

Watson is one of the most prolific players in FCS history, having won four FCS National Championships at North Dakota State (2017-2019, 2021). He was also named a First Team All-American in 2021, along with earning three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. With the departure of Romeo Doubs this offseason, Watson’s role in Green Bay’s offense will expand even greater.

ESPN sources: Green Bay WR Christian Watson and the Packers reached agreement today on a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/rXksmDASuB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2026

Watson is the second receiver that Green Bay has extended this offseason. The Packers and Jayden Reed agreed to a three-year, $50.25 million extension in April. Across three seasons with Green Bay, Reed has hauled in 138 receptions for 1,857 yards and 15 touchdowns. Watson, Reed, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft, and All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs are poised to be quarterback Jordan Love‘s prime targets this season in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers appear to be at full strength with Josh Jacobs’ inclusion in OTAs

It appeared as if Jacobs’ status for the 2026 season would be in question, as he was arrested on five charges due to an event that took place on Saturday, May 23. He, however, was a full participant in OTAs this week, leading head coach Matt LeFleur to call the situation ‘business as usual’.

Thanks to Milwaukee-based TMJ-4, there is extensive dispatch audio from what precipitated the police investigation into the alleged domestic violence incident involving Jacobs. The 911 dispatcher can be heard telling first responders that concerned neighbors could hear “yelling and screaming, things being thrown” at what is believed to be Jacobs’ home.

“(They’re) hearing yelling and screaming, things being thrown at this location. I have an open line, possibly (involving) a man and female,” the 911 dispatcher said, via TMJ-4, before moving to another call. “The neighbor is calling now, saying that her neighbor has been assaulted.”

The dispatcher later informed first responders that the involved male (Jacobs) had left the scene and “drove away from the home in a Mercedes G-Wagon,” at which point an APB was put out and Jacobs’ vehicle “was being tracked with license-plate reading software,” per TMJ-4. Despite the APB, Jacobs didn’t surrender to authorities until last Tuesday. He then spent the night in jail before being released last Wednesday morning.

As Green Bay locks up its wide receiver core and returns one of the best running backs in the NFL, it is looking to improve on its 2025 season. The Packers compiled a 9-7-1 record and clinched a Wild Card berth, where they lost to their rival Chicago Bears 31-27.