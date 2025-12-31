The Green Bay Packers have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs off of waivers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Diggs joins the Packers as they get ready to compete in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys made the shocking move by waiving Diggs. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained to reporters why the decision was made.

“It was a culmination of multiple factors,” Schottenheimer said during his press conference on Wednesday, per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official website. “Performance, other elements. He’s been an incredible player for this organization, and I really do, I truly do like Trevon a lot, I wish him nothing but the best, and I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

It was reported that Diggs did not want to take the Cowboys’ flight back to Dallas from Washington after the team defeated the Commanders on Christmas Day. Diggs wanted to stay in the area to spend time with his family.

Trevon Diggs reacts to Cowboys waiving him

“It was one of many factors; it was not the only factor,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas, I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed.”

The Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 66 career games and registered 63 passes defended, 20 interceptions, and two picks returned for touchdowns. Along with being selected to the Pro Bowl twice, Diggs was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2021.

“I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys organization for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life, both on and off the field,” Diggs wrote on Instagram. “I’ll always be grateful for what my time here meant for me and my family. I want to thank all the coaches and staff who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow as a player and as a man. I’m thankful for the relationships and brotherhood I built in that locker room—those bonds will always mean a lot to me.”

Diggs will now play for a Packers team that has locked up the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs. He will reunite with former Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was traded to Green Bay before the 2025 season kicked off. Parsons is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.