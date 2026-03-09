The Green Bay Packers are moving on from two-time Pro Bowl center Elgton Jenkins. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay plans to release Jenkins, who has been with the team for the past seven seasons.

The 2025 season was challenging for Elgton Jenkins, suffering a season-ending leg fracture in early November that led to the Packers placing him on injured reserve. Before the start of the year, Jenkins moved to center after establishing himself as one of the best left guards in the NFL.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.