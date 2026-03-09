Report: Green Bay Packers trade DT Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers traded defensive tackle Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gary started 16 games for the Packers last season and recorded 7.5 sacks.

In the previous season, Gary started in all 18 of the Packers’ games. He tallied 47 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. For his efforts, he received the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

The Green Bay Packers selected Gary with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2023, Gary agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Packers worth up to $107 million.

This story will be updated.