The Anthony Richardson era in Indianapolis could soon be coming to an end. And it could happen sooner rather than later.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday morning that the Indianapolis Colts and the former No. 4 overall pick have mutually agreed to seek a trade. Richardson played in just two games last season after suffering a fracture of his orbital bone.

Across three seasons with the organization, Richardson has played in 17 games (15 starts). In that span, the Florida alum boasts 2,400 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also boasts 634 career rushing yards with 10 scores on the ground.

9 minutes of Anthony Richardson highlights



SOMEONE has to believe in him still 🙏pic.twitter.com/c1gE7w9u9H — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 26, 2026

Per IndyStar’s Nathan Brown, Richardson and his camp made the trade request. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard revealed on Tuesday that Richardson has been ‘cleared to play football’ since the end of the regular season, meaning he has no nagging injuries affecting him heading into the offseason.

With quarterback Daniel Jones returning for his second season with the organization, there truly was no other choice for Richardson and his team to make. Jones cemented himself as the Colts’ franchise quarterback last season prior to his torn Achilles tendon.

In 12 complete games, Jones led the Colts to an 8-4 record and a 7-1 start to the season. He compiled 3,101 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions, along with 164 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.

Anthony Richardson will have the opportunity to continue career elsewhere

Richardson was always a risky choice in the NFL Draft, as he truly played just one full season of college football at Florida. The Miami native attempted 64 passes for the Gators in 2021, but did not evolve into Florida‘s starting quarterback until the 2022 season. That year, Richardson passed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The Gators finished with a disappointing 6-7 record after opening the season with a win over No. 7 Utah, but this didn’t affect Richardson’s draft stock.

He soared up the draft boards at the last second and was selected by Indianapolis with the No. 4 overall pick, ahead of players such as Super Bowl Champion DB Devon Witherspoon, Offensive Player of the Year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, All-Pro WR Puka Nacua, All-Pro RB Bijan Robinson, All-Pro DT Jalen Carter, three-time Pro Bowler RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and All-Pro DB Christian Gonzalez.

Richardson will now have the opportunity to go elsewhere and rehab his image, just as former top Draft selections Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have done in recent history.