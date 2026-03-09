Jaelan Phillips and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a massive four-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is four years for $120 million with $80 million in guarantees.

There was “growing optimism” that he would re-sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Phillips was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles midseason this past year. However, that is no longer the case.

“One of the most intriguing trades during the trade deadline period, Jaelan Phillips went from the Miami Dolphins, where he is right here, to the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Two sacks with the Eagles, but a ton of pressures really, really ignited that defense, a priority free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles. And our understanding is there has been made significant progress made between the Eagles and Jaelan Phillips toward him returning to Philly.

“There’s been no decision, to my knowledge, and there is nothing final, but certainly there is some optimism that there’s going to be a deal, that he will remain a member of Vic Fangio’s defense. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why he’s in Philly, because Vic Fangio is a huge, huge fan. Phillips who’ve been through a lot, a couple of significant injuries, he is fully healthy. He had an excellent second half of last year, and certainly seems poised to cash in.”

Miami traded Phillips to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. While Phillips was a key piece in Philly’s attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champs, the Eagles fell at home in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 17 games last season, the fifth-year pass rusher had 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Phillips has 28 sacks in five years in the NFL.

Phillips was drafted out of Miami in 2021 with the No. 18 overall pick by the Dolphins. The former Hurricane and UCLA Bruin was a First-Team All-American in 2020 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Phillips was a five-star-plus recruit out of Redlands (Calif.) East Valley, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 EDGE in the class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the class.