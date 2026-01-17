Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is set for a second, and in-person, interview with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Hafley will be in Miami after the weekend.

“The Miami Dolphins are setting up in-person head coaching interviews for early this week, including with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, which would be his second interview with the team, per sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. Hafley just wrapped up his second season as Packers’ defensive coordinator.

Hafley would replace Mike McDaniel, whom the Dolphins fired after the season. Hafley and the Packers fell to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round on the road last week, so he has no game to prepare for the rest of the season.

It’s been quite the recent few years for Hafley as he transitioned back to the NFL in 2024. After leading Boston College as its head coach from 2020-23, Hafley stunned many by leaving for a coordinator job in the pros.

Jeff Hafley to interview with Dolphins again

He went 22-26 with the Eagles, finishing 7-6 and winning the Fenway Bowl during his final season. Prior to Boston College, Hafley was the co-defensive coordinator for Ohio State.

Hafley began his coaching career in 2001 with WPI and numerous assistant coaching jobs with Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He joined the NFL ranks in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant defensive backs coach. He also coached with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers before going to Ohio State.

As far as McDaniel is concerned, the fired Dolphins coach is set to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching vacancy. That’ll come on Monday.

Notably, the Raiders hold the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many expect Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza to be selected there, an interesting prospect for fans of the Las Vegas franchise.

McDaniel has been quite busy since being let go as Dolphins coach, however. So far, he’s conducted head coaching interviews for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. He’s also interviewed for the Lions and Buccaneers offensive coordinator positions.

If McDaniel is hired in Las Vegas, he’d be replacing Pete Carroll. Carroll went 3-14 during one season with the Raiders. The Raiders were one of four teams to finish with with just three wins this past season.