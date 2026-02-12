One day after he was released by the San Antonio Spurs, forward Jeremy Sochan has signed with the New York Knicks. The Knicks are currently 35-20, good for third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (35-19) and Detroit Pistons (40-13).

The Baylor alum saw his role with the Spurs diminish mightily in his fourth season. Sochan has played in just 28 games this season, averaging a career-low 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He was a member of the 2023 All-Rookie team.

The signing of Sochan shows that the Knicks are going all-in on making the NBA Finals in what is a considerably weak year for the conference. New York also traded for pesky guard Jose Alvarado at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Free agent forward Jeremy Sochan plans to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears waivers, his agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports tells ESPN. Sochan had 10 interested suitors after being released from the Spurs on Wednesday and landed on the Knicks as his new team. pic.twitter.com/F2dVt3ivEx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2026

Sochan, a native of Guymon, Okla., played one season of college basketball at Baylor (2021-22). He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and helped lead the Bears to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They, however, fell to No. 8 North Carolina in the Second Round. Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in Waco. He was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Sochan opened up on the end of his tenure with Spurs

Across four seasons with San Antonio, Sochan averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. In that span, the Spurs did reach the NBA Playoffs, although they look primed to return this season for the first time since 2019. With the All-Star break approaching, San Antonio currently sits at 37-16, good for second in the Western Conference.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it was rainbows and sunshine all day,” Sochan said near the end of his tenure, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “There’s been moments where it’s very hard. I’ve been in the league for four years and this is kind of the first time where this has happened to me. I can think of all the excuses, why and the reasons. But at the end of the day, it’s important for me to remember who I am.

Even if you can’t see the light, I think if you keep working and put your efforts and your mind in the right place, you’re always going to find it somewhere.”

Sochan now joins the second organization of his NBA career, the New York Knicks. “When I think about my whole life, I’ve been moving all over the place,” Sochan said, via Wright. “I left home at 15 and this is the first time I’ve been somewhere for more than a year since then. And it’s been four years. I feel like I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears to this city. I’m going to put all of that into wherever I am.”