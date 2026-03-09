After a viral image of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and actress Jessica Alba sitting together at a Las Vegas blackjack table at 2 am hit social media Sunday, dating rumors quickly sprang up online. Of course, while the picture — which featured Alba smiling at Burrow — was certainly intriguing, it’s usually best not to don’t believe everything you read on X/Twitter, especially when it comes to celebrity dating rumors.

TMZ has officially debunked any speculation the 29-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was dating the popular 44-year-old actress of Sin City and Fantastic Four fame. TMZ also reports Alba, who separated from longtime husband and movie producer Cash Warren in 2025, is still romantically linked to Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, who debuted as “Joaquin Torres/The Falcon” in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the rumors couldn’t be less true. We’re told Alba is still romantically involved with actor Danny Ramirez,” TMZ wrote. “Multiple people who attended the Zero Bond Vegas opening, which is where the photo was taken, tell us Alba and Burrow were simply part of a larger group of friends hanging out. They weren’t there alone and there was no PDA or behavior suggesting anything beyond friendship.”

Joe Burrow hit the blackjack tables with Jessica Alba after last night’s UFC event 🎲



Every man’s dream night 😂 pic.twitter.com/jvTatEjpS1 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) March 9, 2026

According to TMZ, Burrow and Alba were merely a part of a larger group of celebrities that invited to attend the exclusive opening of the Zero Bond private club inside The Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and hung around after attending UFC 236 to play some blackjack into the early morning hours.

The Bengals quarterback, of course, is enjoying his offseason down time before his seventh NFL season gets underway later this summer. Burrow missed most of the first half the 2025 season with a serious turf toe injury that included significant ligament damage, but rebounded nicely once he returned.

In the final six weeks of the 2025 season, Burrow led the NFL in completions (152), tied for second in TD passes (15), ranked third in passing yards (1620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2), and fifth in passer rating (102.2). Burrow ended up finishing the 2025 season with 1,809 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in eight total games, but Cincinnati (6-11) went just 1-8 without him in the lineup and missed the playoffs.

Burrow did manage to work his way into the Pro Bowl as an alternate, alongside fellow Bengals QB Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns as the three quarterbacks representing the AFC. All three were alternates, as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots bowed out of the game.

Joe Burrow discusses his future with the Bengals

Joe Burrow just finished his sixth season with the Bengals. Along with reaching the Pro Bowl three times, the 29-year-old has been named Comeback Player of the Year twice (2021, 2024) and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

In December, Burrow spoke to reporters about playing in the Bengals’ final three games when the team was eliminated from postseason contention.

“I like playing football. For the same reasons that I wanted to push to come back from injury, the same reasons I wanted to play this week,” he said at the time, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It feels like everything, everybody’s trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football, and I feel like I’m fighting it, like fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That’s all I want to do.”

Burrow then discussed his future in the NFL and potentially walking away from the game due to the injuries he has suffered in his career.

“You think about it, but you think about a lot of different things in your life, just like everybody does,” Burrow said. “You think about all the different possibilities that could happen. I’m going to playing for a long time. I expect to play for a long time. I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time.”

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.