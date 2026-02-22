The New York Jets could keep running back Breece Hall after all, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported the Jets have the option to use the transition tag.

Of course, New York could use the franchise tag or negotiate a new deal with the former Iowa State star. If none of the options occur, Hall will become a free agent.

“It’s a little-used device that gives a player’s current team the right to match an offer sheet, with no compensation if the offer sheet isn’t matched,” Florio wrote. “The 2026 transition tag for running backs is expected to land in the range of $11.5 million to $11.9 million. If accepted, it becomes fully guaranteed — and it puts the player under contract for the coming year.

“There’s another important factor to consider. If a team applies the transition tag and doesn’t match an offer sheet, the player’s departure doesn’t count toward the next year’s slate of compensatory draft picks. If Hall simply exits as a free agent, it does.”

Hall could command a good amount of money in the open market. And with the Jets in what seems to be a continuous rebuild, perhaps exploring other options might be smart, so long as he’s not tagged by New York.

2025 was the fourth season for Hall in New York. He set a career high in rushing yards with 1,065 yards, four touchdowns, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. All told, Hall’s career totals are: 3,398 yards, 18 touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry, 188 catches, 1,642 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.

The Jets selected Hall with the No. 36 overall pick (2nd round) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. With the Cyclones, he was unanimous All-American (2020), Consensus All-American (2021), the NCAA rushing yards leader (1,572 in 2020) and a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

As a member of the Class of 2019, Hall was a four-star recruit out of Wichita (Kansas) Northwest, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, the No. 31 running back in the class and the No. 359 overall prospect in the class.