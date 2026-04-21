Joe Buck is reportedly closing in on a deal to host ESPN Jeopardy!, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. The longtime play-by-play announcer has been with ESPN, calling Monday Night Football, since 2022.

“Sony owns and produces Jeopardy! and has been looking for ways to expand the franchise,” Glasspiegel wrote. “This will not be the first time the Jeopardy! franchise has had an offshoot dedicated to sports trivia. Sports Jeopardy! previously aired on Crackle from 2014 through 2016, and was hosted by Dan Patrick. ESPN Jeopardy! is expected to largely have celebrity contestants as opposed to drawing from the general population. Multiple ESPN talents are believed to be participating.”

Buck previously guest-hosted Jeopardy! following host Alex Trebek’s death in 2020. So, he has the experience to man this show.

Buck’s upcoming year at ESPN is set to be a busy one. He already returned to the baseball booth, calling some action for the four-letter network. Not only that, Buck and broadcast partner, Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman, will call their first Super Bowl in seven years.

ESPN has the Super Bowl for the first time and it’s the first time an ABC property will broadcast the game since Super Bowl XL, when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. Buck has strayed from football and baseball in the past, though, so game show hosting shouldn’t be anything new.

Buck previously hosted the short-lived Joe Buck Live on HBO Sports, most notable for his on-air feud with comedian Artie Lang, and was canceled after two episodes. The broadcaster also hosted the Daddy Issues podcast with actor Oliver Hudson.

Buck’s been one of the primary voices in the NFL and MLB for over 30 years at this point. He’s called the Super Bowl six times, all with FOX, his previous employer, and the World Series 23 times. The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck, Joe Buck blazed his own trail at a young age.

The 56-year-old attended Indiana University, but did not graduate as he pretty much went straight into baseball broadcasting, eventually working his way up in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. At age 27, he was named FOX’s lead play-by-play voice of Major League Baseball in 1996. Just two years prior, at age 25, Buck began calling NFL games on FOX.

Buck is a Hall of Fame three times over. He won the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining father Jack in the honor. Jack and Joe Buck are also the first father-son duo to win the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame after Joe was honored in 2026.

In 2024, Buck was named to the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame. He is also an eight-time Sports Emmy award winner.