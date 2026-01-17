Report: John Harbaugh, Giants 'still not there' on finalized contract

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are “still not there” on their finalized contract together, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Harbaugh spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to take over the Giants, but the deal has yet to cross the finish line.

“The New York Giants and John Harbaugh still are working on finalizing a deal, with the hope being that the Giants could introduce him at a Tuesday press conference,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “But they’re still not there – yet.”

As Schefter put it, things are still positive. “Heading in the right direction,” one source told Schefter regarding Harbaugh.

Earlier this week, it was reported Harbaugh and New York agreed to a five-year deal worth nearly $100 million, in principle. That is currently not finalized.

Harbaugh was the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach from 2008-25. He posted a 180-113 record during his 18 seasons at the helm of the organization. The Ravens reached the NFL playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh and won the Super Bowl in 2012.

After failing to reach the playoffs this season, the Ravens fired Harbaugh. Baltimore finished the 2025-26 campaign with an 8-9 record.

Harbaugh was one of the most sought-after targets in the coaching carousel after he was fired. Along with the Giants, the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans reportedly expressed interest in the 63-year-old head coach. Alas, he is supposed to head to The Big Apple.

Harbaugh’s reported deal will be among the most lucrative in the league, once finalized. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is currently the highest-paid coach in the NFL, earning an average annual salary of $20 million, per Sportico.

Harbaugh earned $17 million per year with the Ravens, the third-highest salary in the league. Harbaugh could rank even higher on the salary totem pole now, depending on the final figures.

While the Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2022, they boast a promising young core. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skateboo both showed promising flashes during their respective debut campaigns this season.

Skateboo is recovering after suffering a season-ending injury, but Harbaugh will be able to work with Dart this offseason. Additionally, the Giants possess the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and $20 million in cap space.