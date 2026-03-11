According to Jordan Schultz, the New York Giants have signed fullback Pat Ricard to a historic contract. Ricard is now the highest-paid player at his position. Schultz did not add the official terms of the contract but did state a two-year deal was agreed upon.

This reunites Ricard with John Harbaugh after the two worked together in Baltimore with the Ravens. They are looking to find the same success just a little further north in blue.

“Sources: Former #Ravens 6x Pro Bowl FB Pat Ricard has agreed to a 2-year deal with the #Giants to make him the highest-paid FB in the NFL,” Schultz said via X. “Ricard leaves Baltimore after 9 incredible years and reunites with John Harbaugh.”

Ricard is widely viewed as one of the best fullbacks in football. His six Pro Bowls speak for themselves but other individual awards have flooded in through the years. Arguably none more impressive than being named first-team All-Pro in 2024. This is sandwiched between two second-team All-Pro honors, with those coming in 2023 and 2025.

From a statistical standpoint, Ricard only has 22 rushing yards to his name. The pass game is where Baltimore used him more often, securing 49 passes for 323 yards. Eight touchdowns are added to the stat sheet for Ricard.

There was even a stretch where Ricard was considered a two-way player. Baltimore deployed him at defensive tackle in 2017 and 2018, his first two years in the league. A total of 19 tackles and even a sack were recorded. However, the full-time transition to fullback came in 2019.

While Ricard was honored for this past season, there was an injury he dealt with. He only made 11 appearances with five starts. A calf issue forced the fullback to miss six games during the regular season. But he eventually returned to the field and clearly, the Giants are not too worried about anything moving forward.

Harbaugh is looking to change the culture in New York. Struggles have existed for the Giants for a long time. The franchise has made the NFL Playoffs just twice since the 2011 Super Bowl win, both as Wild Card births. Daniel Jones was the quarterback for the 2022 run, winning a playoff game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Signings such as Ricard show what Harbaugh is going for. Bringing as much as he can over from Baltimore to reinstate a winning atmosphere.