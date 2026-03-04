Report: Johnny Manziel files restraining order against woman claiming to be dating him

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel filed a restraining order against a woman who claimed to be dating him, per The New York Post. MaKenzie Carter of College State, Texas was the woman who “engaged in obsessive, erratic and harassing hallucinations and conspiracies directed at and/or relating to Manziel across multiple social media platforms.”

Manziel claimed the defendant refused to stop spreading false allegations of their fictitious relationship. According to the report, Manziel is seeking monetary damages of $250,000 or less, attorney fees and a permanent injunction and non-monetary relief.

“I will tell you that we were saddened to even go down this route of filing a lawsuit, but it was unavoidable and necessary to protect the interest of Manziel, as well as his friends, family, business associates, and others from the Defendant’s conduct,” Manziel’s attorney said to the Post. “And the non-monetary relief is the primary focus right now.”

According to the report, a hearing is set for Friday. Carter was informed via email that the suit was filed prior to being officially served.

Manziel was in the news back in December when he pulled out of his College GameDay appearance during the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former Texas A&M basketball player Alex Caruso filled in for Manziel ahead of the first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff. While Manziel did not confirm a specific reason why he missed the show, he called out a “fake narrative” in an apology.

In a message posted on X Dec. 31, dated Dec. 30, “Johnny Football” made it clear he still has a good relationship with ESPN and McAfee. He added fans can trade via Kalshi on whether he will return to the show.

“There’s been plenty of speculation lately,” Manziel wrote. “I’m good with ESPN. I’m good with McAfee. If you want to keep guessing, you can now do it officially. Thanks to Kalshi, you can trade on whether I’ll be back on College GameDay in 2026. The market currently gives me a 34% chance of being back on set next season. If you think that number’s low, take the other side.

“To the Aggie fans – big things coming in ’26. I’m bullish on Texas A&M football and excited for what’s ahead. Happy New Year.”