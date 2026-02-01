Report: Jordon Hudson to throw Bill Belichick 'bash' same day as Hall of Fame ceremony following snub

The Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL season, as the legendary head coach will now have to wait at least one more season to earn the sport’s highest honor. In the meantime, he’ll be having a part on the same day as the ceremony.

According to a new report from People, Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, will be throwing him a “huge bash” the same day as the ceremony. That’s going to be on August 8th, just weeks ahead of the start of his second season coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hudson is expected to extend invites to some major names in NFL history. That includes Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, and other outspoken supporters of Belichick. Previously, that same group of people would have been attending the ceremony in Canton. After all, as an anonymous source told People, “The purpose of the bash is to celebrate alongside all of his people.”

Belichick needed 40 out of 50 votes to make it into the Hall of Fame. He’d come up just one short on his first season eligibility. It had been reported that there had been some politics that helped to keep Belichick out of the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. That includes that Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian worked to influence the vote against Belichick, his old rival.

For his part, Polian has denied that. Don Van Natta Jr. contributed to the original report, and then would later share Polian’s sentiment. However, he also said he couldn’t remember whether or not he voted for Belichick himself.

“In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday night, Polian denied telling fellow voters that Belichick should serve a one-year penance for Spygate,” Van Natta said. “But he said he heard his fellow voters ‘float the idea’ but he insisted he didn’t agree or disagree with the proposal. Polian said he voted for Kraft and even spoke up on his behalf during the deliberations, saying Kraft had no knowledge of the Spygate scheme.”

The Bill Belichick snub has shaken up the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So, in the wake of it, the Hall of Fame shared a statement, even threatening to take action against voters.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026. It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector,” the statement read.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

Bill Belichick is currently in the midst of a new challenge, coaching in college at North Carolina. However, his NFL credentials are not in dispute. He’s won eight Super Bowls, including six as a head coach. He has a 302-165 record overall and a 31-13 playoff record.