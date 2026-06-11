Report: Kansas City Chiefs trading OT Wanya Morris to Atlanta Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing offensive tackle Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Morris started 16 games for the Chiefs during his tenure there.

According to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Kansas City will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick from Atlanta in exchange for Morris. The Falcons will get a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Chiefs.

Morris is coming off a season-ending knee injury that he suffered in a game against the Houston Texans. He went down in the second half of the game and was unable to put any weight on his knee as trainers helped him off the field.

He had been filling in for injured rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who underwent wrist surgery. Kansas City has certainly had some turnover at the position in recent months, and now Wanya Morris is also on the move.

The Chiefs will look to backfill the position with other talent. Coach Andy Reid opened up on that today.

“Jaylon Moore has been kind of the mainstay in there and then we’ve moved guys in there and we’ll just see,” Reid said after the Wanya Morris deal, per Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4KC. We’ll see what happens.”

Atlanta adds Wanya Morris alongside Jawaan Taylor

Interestingly enough, Wanya Morris isn’t the only offensive tackle who suited up for Kansas City last year who is now in Atlanta. Shortly after the news that veteran right tackle Kaleb McGary was retiring was announced by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this spring, a subsequent roster move to shore up the position was made. Atlanta signed former Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news. He reported that Taylor would ink a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million, with up to $1 million more unlockable in incentives.

Jawaan Taylor had been with the Kansas City Chiefs for the past three years. He initially began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle played in 12 games last season. He logged 45 appearances in total with the Chiefs.

Originally, Jawaan Taylor was a high second-round draft pick by Jacksonville. He was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Interestingly enough, that was just four picks after McGary was picked by the Falcons.