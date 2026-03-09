According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have signed Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal for the 2026 season. Pickett can make up to $7.5 million, where he will presumably serve as the backup to Bryce Young. Some guaranteed money is heading Pickett’s way, though, pocketing $4 million.

“Source: Kenny Pickett has agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth up to $7.5M that includes $4 million in guarantees,” Schefter said via X.

This will mark team No. 5 for Pickett over the past four seasons. Last year was spent out West with the Las Vegas Raiders, getting action in six games with two starts, after being traded from the Cleveland Browns. Before then, Pickett played for the Philadelphia Eagles after just two years in Pittsburgh for the Steelers. Of course, the Steelers got his NFL career started by drafting him No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett has thrown for 4,953 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions during his playing days. About 62% of throws are completed.

Cleveland signed Pickett last offseason with the hopes of a quarterback competition taking place. Pickett joined veteran Joe Flacco and two rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, during training camp. When decisions needed to be made, the Browns moved Pickett to Las Vegas. There, the backup role was filled.

Carolina is certainly happy with Young as its starting quarterback. Finishing with an 8-9 overall record might seem pretty. However, the Panthers still won the NFC South and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“What we saw Bryce do this year was just really own and dominate the operations at the line of scrimmage and was able to give him more information standing up there, seeing the shell, seeing what’s happening with the front,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on NFL Network. “Whether it’s run-game protection or pass game, you’re taking a lot of information in. Early on, I saw him really make strides there and master that part.”

Health was not much of an issue for Young either. He appeared in 16 games, missing just one. Andy Dalton started in his place during a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, the plan is to have Young out there at full health when possible. But teams know having a quality backup quarterback can make a difference. Pickett is someone who possesses NFL experience and can step up if called upon.