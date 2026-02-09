While the Seattle Seahawks were celebrating their Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak gave Las Vegas Raiders fans reason to join in on the revelry as well. Kubiak confirmed to NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales that he will in fact be the the Raiders next head football coach, confirming a report by colleague Tom Pelissero last week.

“While Klint Kubiak is celebrating this special Super Bowl win with the Seahawks, he just confirmed to me on camera that he will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Dales wrote on X/Twitter.

"Hell yeah, I'm going [to Las Vegas.]"



Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak confirms with @StaceyDales that he will be the next coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/DEtOPhXbMM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2026

Last Sunday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was among several NFL reporters that revealed the Raiders “intend to hire” the 38-year-old Kubiak, who spent the 2025 season leading the Seahawks’ potent offense, following Super Bowl LX. Kubiak had met with the Raiders on Jan. 31, and appeared to have chosen to succeed Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Though nothing was formally announced.

Until Sunday night of course.

Las Vegas Raiders believe they have their man in Klint Kubiak

Kubiak, son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, will be a first-time head coach with the Raiders. He became an in-demand candidate this hiring cycle with the success of Seattle’s offense this season. And while the decision was made before Sunday night’s game, a Super Bowl championship only adds to Kubiak’s appeal for the Raiders, who last won a Lombardi Trophy way back in 1983.

With Kubiak at the helm, the Seahawks had a Top 10-ranked total offense and ranked third in scoring averaging 28.4 points per game during the 2025 regular season. If he can recreate half the offensive success that Seattle had last season, it will be a massive improvement for the Raiders, who ranked dead-last in the NFL in scoring (14.2 ppg) in 2025.

Prior to his one-year stay in Seattle, Kubiak notably served as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2024) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). In between those two stops, he served as passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023).

Whether it’s his resume or personality, Kubiak clearly made a good impression on the Raiders. He especially hit it off with team minority owner Tom Brady.

“One thing I was told about Klint Kubiak and Las Vegas is that he and minority owner Tom Brady very much hit it off in the initial interview,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on X. “‘Both are all ball,’ a source said. He was able to create momentum with his initial interview and that carried into this week.”

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this report.