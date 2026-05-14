Report: Kyle Busch will 'likely' sign contract extension with RCR

It seems like Kyle Busch will be with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) when the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season begins. Per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, it is “increasingly likely” that Busch and RCR will be together next year, with “Busch eventually signing an extension.”

Kyle Busch is in the final year of his contract with RCR and has not won a race since the 2023 season. Before the start of this season, there were talks about Busch’s future with the team, but Bianchi pointed out that “Busch said he wanted to get through the opening stretch of the season to see how RCR was doing before making any decision.”

Currently, Busch is 66 points out of a Chase berth, but Bianchi said that Busch and RCR have reasons to remain together. For Busch, there is no potential opening for next season where he would fit. And for RCR, signing Busch to a contract extension would make sense because he can win races, despite being in a 105-race winless streak. Additionally, Busch is a popular driver who has a large social media following.

Kyle Busch reacts to top-10 finish at Watkins Glen

Busch has been driving well recently, earning two Top 10 finishes in his last three races. On Sunday, the 41-year-old earned a P8 finish at Watkins Glen, his best finish of the season.

“Strong day for the No. 8 Chevrolet. We were a Top 10 car for the majority of the race, and ended eighth here at Watkins Glen International,” Busch said, per Nate Ryan of NBC Sports. “We made the adjustments and strategy calls we needed to drive forward and make up track position after qualifying 21st, despite battling a car that trended tight throughout the race. We ran out of fuel at the end of the race, but we’re still going home with our second Top 10 finish of the season.

Busch began driving for RCR in 2023 after competing for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022. He became a full-time Cup Series driver in 2005, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. In his career, Buch has won 63 Cup races and finished in the top 10 395 times. He won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019.