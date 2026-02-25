Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and GM Monti Ossenfort have not spoken since the season ended, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. This contradicted Ossenfort’s statement that he “always had a good dialogue” with Murray.

Not only that, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Murray’s time with the Cardinals is likely coming to a close by the time the new league year begins. The expectation is that Murray will be released or traded.

“After Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that he has talked with quarterback Kyler Murray to discuss how last season unfolded, a source told ESPN that the two have not talked since the season ended,” Weinfuss wrote. “After Murray’s injuries, his future with the organization began to come into question …

“Ossenfort also reiterated that ‘all options are on the table for us’ with Murray, a sentiment he initially expressed during the Cardinals’ season-ending news conference the day after the regular season in January. Ossenfort pointed out that Murray and fellow quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis are all under contract for 2026.”

If Murray is on the active roster on the fifth day of the new league year, he has a big bonus coming his way. He has a guaranteed roster bonus for 2027 of $19.5 million.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner could bode well with a new staff. It just remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Across his seven-year stint in Arizona, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards (third most in team history) and 121 passing touchdowns (third most in team history). However, there’s been very little playoff success.

As Murray dealt with his season-long foot injury this past season, veteran Jacoby Brissett served as Arizona’s quarterback. The Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record, marking their first season in franchise history with 14 losses. As Yates touched on, Arizona boasts some solid offensive pieces in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and First Team All-Pro tight end Trey McBride.

Bringing in a new quarterback, whether it be a veteran or a younger player, to reset things a bit in Arizona seems to be the direction they are heading in. Murray, meanwhile, will likely attempt to rehabilitate his image elsewhere. Fellow highly-drafted quarterbacks, such as Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, have completed this arc themselves in the past few seasons.