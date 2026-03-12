Report: Las Vegas Raiders agree to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers FB Connor Heyward
The Las Vegas Raiders and former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback/tight end Connor Heyward have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $5.5 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal includes $2 million in guarantees.
According to Rapoport, the Steelers wanted Connor Heyward back, the brother of defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Ultimately, he chose new beginnings in Las Vegas, a chance to play under new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.
Heyward, 27, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s been a member of Pittsburgh’s tight end room for the last four seasons, also seeing time at fullback.
For his career, Heyward has hauled in 44 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. This past season, he rushed for 43 yards and the first two scores of his career on the ground.
This story is developing…