Barring a trade, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan to release starting quarterback Geno Smith prior to the start of the new league year next week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The Raiders, owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, stand to clear $8 million in cap space while also taking on $18.5 million in dead money with the release of Smith, via Spotrac.

With Smith headed out the door, Las Vegas is widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, with the top overall pick to kick off Day 1 of the upcoming NFL Draft on April 23. Mendoza is coming off a magical 2025 season in which he led the top-ranked Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 season and the 2025-26 College Football Playoff national championship.

But, regardless of whether or not Mendoza is ultimately the Raiders’ selection at No. 1 overall, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports Las Vegas will be in the market for a veteran QB in free agency that could allow the former Indiana signal-caller to initially sit and learn, at least to start next season.

“If the Raiders continue to lean toward drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, their preference is to not start him immediately,” Russini posted Friday morning on X/Twitter. “Look for Las Vegas to bring a veteran QB in free agency.”

Once he’s released, Smith will join a crowded free agent QB pool that is expected to include former Arizona Cardinals‘ No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, former Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis, Indianapolis Colts QBs Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, and potentially Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa, just to name a few.

Smith, who was traded by the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 third-round pick last offseason, signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders following the trade. He earned $40 million fully guaranteed for one season in Las Vegas.

Smith was a disappointment in his lone season with the Raiders, throwing for just 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with a NFL-worst 17 interceptions in 2025 — the most he’s thrown since recording 21 picks as a rookie for the New York Jets in 2013.