Report: Las Vegas Raiders sign former Minnesota Vikings WR Jalen Nailor

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal, including $23 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nailor spent four seasons with the Vikings after they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nailor made 17 appearances and eight starts for the Vikings last season. He recorded 29 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

In total, Nailor amassed 69 catches for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns while with the Vikings. He’ll aim to reach new heights in his new environment.

Jalen Nailor will be a valuable weapon for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who the Raiders are expected to select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Geno Smith started at quarterback for the Raiders this past season, but is set to be released.

Mendoza took the college football world by storm in 2025, while guiding Indiana to its first national title. Mendoza completed 72.0% of his pass attempts for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns last seasons, compared to just six interceptions.

Barring any unexpected changes, he will be the Raiders’ QB1 in their first year under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl this past season. Kubiak is excited to establish a winning formula in Las Vegas.

“It’s not daunting at all. It’s a blessing,” Kubiak said. “That’s what you want to be. That’s what I want our players to want to achieve. I want them to see these guys, be surrounded by these guys, because that’s what their goals should be, win Super Bowls. The MVPs and Hall of Fame, that takes care of itself when the team wins. So, that’s what we’re going to be about, winning.

“In this league, if you don’t take care of business, then you get chewed up and spit out real quick. … And every one of us up here has been through that. So, I’m going to have to earn the right to coach this whole season, to coach the next season. I have got to show Mr. Davis that our program is about the right things and that we’re developing these players. So, I don’t take for granted how long I’m going to be here. I know that I have to earn it every day.”