Report: Lawrence Taylor released from hospital, 'feeling much better'

Lawrence Taylor was released from the hospital, per TMZ Sports‘ Michael Babcock. The New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer was reportedly receiving treatment for pancreatitis.

“Good news — Lawrence Taylor was released from the hospital after being admitted with pancreatitis on April 23/24,” Babcock wrote. “He spent a little over a week in the New Jersey hospital. LT is now home and feeling much better.”

Taylor, 67, reportedly arrived at a local emergency room before being transferred to another section of the facility shortly after. While the exact nature of the medical issue was not initially disclosed, those close to the New York Giants legend indicated that it did not appear to be overly serious.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and 1986 NFL MVP, Taylor redefined defensive impact in a way few players ever have. He was also named an AP All-Pro selection eight times in his career, with his No. 56 being retired by the Giants. Taylor’s Hall of Fame induction in Canton came in 1999.

Over the years, Taylor has been open about the physical and personal toll of his football career. From injuries sustained during his playing days to well-documented struggles off the field, his journey has been anything but ordinary. That context added another layer to the concern, even as early reports suggested this latest incident may not be severe.

Notably, Taylor had been seen in good spirits just weeks ago. He made an appearance at the University of North Carolina football facility, where he spent his college career before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. In a widely shared photo, Taylor was all smiles alongside his former Giants defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick, who is now leading the Tar Heels program.