Report: Lindsey Vonn undergoes second surgery following crash at 2026 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn has undergone a second surgery following her leg fracture at the 2026 Winter Olymics, per Reuters. Following a torn ACL prior to her race, Vonn competed anyway, but unfortunately crashed 13 seconds in.

“She was operated on by a joint team of local orthopaedic and plastic surgeons, the source close to the matter said on Monday, explaining that the procedures were intended to prevent complications linked to swelling and blood flow,” the report read. “Vonn’s personal doctor was present but only assisted while Italian surgeons led the procedures, the source added.”

Initially not needing a second surgery, Vonn ended up going under again, per the report. Vonn is reportedly in stable condition following the procedures.

Vonn’s injury occurred after she crashed into a race gate, which caused her to lose control and crash onto the slope on Olympia Delle Tofane course. The race was delayed as she was airlifted via helicopter to Ca’ Foncello to have doctors perform the surgery.

Vonn made headlines last week after it was revealed she had sustained a major knee injury on Jan. 30. She ruptured her ACL and suffered a bone bruise as well damage to her meniscus. Still, she went ahead into competition as planned during Sunday’s event. Now, the same leg is fractured.

“She’ll be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process,” said Anouk Patty, chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “This sport’s brutal and people need to remember when they’re watching (that) these athletes are throwing themselves down a mountain and going really, really fast.”

Team USA would win gold in the event, however. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, would go on to take first place. As of this writing, she’s the only American to win a medal in general, let alone gold. She became the first American in 16 years to win a gold medal in the event, and it’s the first Olympic Gold Medal for the 30-year-old Johnson.