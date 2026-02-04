According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers are trading star guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Clippers are receiving another big-name player, Darius Garland. A second-round pick will also be making its way out West.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said. “Prolific swap of the star point guards.

“Harden and the Clippers worked through his exit over the last few days — resulting in a beneficial outcome for the sides: A win-now opportunity for Harden playing at a high level at 36 and recent two-time All-Star in Garland at 26 for the Clippers present and future.”

Cleveland will make team No. 6 for Harden throughout his career. This is his 17th season in the league, still producing great numbers. In 44 games played, Harden is putting up 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. The Cavaliers feel like they can pair him with Donovan Mitchell to win the franchise’s second-ever championship.

Of course, Harden is still looking for his first title. Plenty of accomplishments are on the resume since being the third overall pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft. Multiple attempts have been made, lining him up with countless superstars. Cleveland is hoping it can be the team to finally break through with Harden.

On the flip side, the Clippers are getting back a young asset in Garland. This is just the seventh season of Garland in the league, all with the Cavaliers. If there is any downside, injuries have been a big part of his career. Last year’s 75 games are the most Garland has played.

Still, the numbers are pretty good. Garland is currently averaging 18 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Three years remain on his contract, meaning Los Angeles can keep him around for the time being.

The Clippers are actually in a playoff spot right now, currently holding the nine-seed. They would participate in the Play-In if the season were to end today. Losing a key figure such as Harden hurts the cause, even if Garland is the return.

Funny enough, these two teams are scheduled to face off on Wednesday night. No need to wait for a reunion, with Los Angeles playing host. Tip-off from the Inuit Dome is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.