Report: Los Angeles Clippers to trade Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors

The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing a deal to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Leonard is set to return to Toronto, as he played for the team during the 2018-19 season.

On Monday, Charania reported that the Clippers and Raptors were in trade talks for Kawhi Leonard. The teams discussed a deal over the past couple of weeks, and Leonard’s reps told other teams that if the Clippers were not going to keep him, he wanted to sign a contract extension with the Raptors.

Leonard has one year remaining on his current deal and is set to make $50.3 million. In the one season he played for Toronto, Leonard helped the team win the NBA title. Leonard joined the Raptors after the San Antonio Spurs traded him in July 2018. Following the 2018-19 season, the former San Diego State star signed a contract with the Clippers.

The Clippers were planning to keep Kawhi Leonard

In his six seasons in Los Angeles, Leonard was named an All-Star three times. The 2025-26 season may have been the best of his NBA career, averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

At the end of the season, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said the plan was to keep Leonard on the roster. “Our plan is to win with Kawhi,” he said. “We obviously showed as an organization that we want to continue, and we are driven to win. So at the appropriate time, we’ll sit down with Kawhi, and very similar to 2024, lay out our plan. And if our goals are aligned, then we’d like to win with Kawhi.”

Leonard entered the NBA in 2011, when the Spurs selected him No. 15 overall in the draft. During his time in San Antonio, the 35-year-old was named an All-Star two times, won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice, and helped the team win the NBA championship in 2014.