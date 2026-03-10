Heading down the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA Regular Season, Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic looks to be headed towards a legal battle against his partner.

Doncic’s partner, Anamaria Goltes, has filed a petition for child support of their two minor children, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Per TMZ, ‘the petition states Anamaria moved back to Slovenia in May of last year … and their kids have remained with her ever since — including their youngest, who was born in December 2025.’

Goltes is reportedly not seeking custody orders, just child support and attorney fees. It is currently unknown whether or not the couple is still together.

It’s been a rough week for Dallas sports icons, as it was announced on Saturday that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancee have broken off their engagement one month before the wedding.

According to TMZ, the couple’s relationship “had been rocky behind the scenes for months.” They report that the relationship culminated in a massive argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. Prescott’s partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, is the one who called it off, per TMZ. A new report by Page Six revealed that Ramos reportedly accused Prescott of “ongoing infidelity issues.”

Luka Doncic ranks as one of best players in NBA

Doncic was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and was immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks. There, he’d spend the seven-and-a-half seasons starring alongside Prescott as two of the cities’ biggest sports stars. With the organization, Doncic was named a five-time NBA All Star and a five-time NBA All-First Team selection. He led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, in a losing effort.

He was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers mid-way through the 2024-25 season and has starred alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves. This season, Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring (32.5 points) and ranks third in the league in assists per game (8.4). The Lakers currently sit at 39-25 on the season, ranked fifth in the Western Conference.

It is currently unknown whether or not this situation will impact Doncic’s availability down the stretch, although that is extremely unlikely. The couple has been dating since 2016, and Doncic proposed in July 2023 ahead of the birth of their first child. It now looks as if that relationship has since deteriorated, however.