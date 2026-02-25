According to Jordan Schultz, free agent quarterback Malik Willis is “in demand” this offseason after previously being with the Green Bay Packers. A nice payday appears to be heading the way of Willis as well. Schultz added that Willis getting $30 million on the market is a “foregone conclusion.”

“#Packers free agent QB Malik Willis is in demand, as expected, and interested teams I’ve spoken to at the Combine in Indianapolis believe him getting at least $30M per year is a foregone conclusion,” Schultz said via X.

Willis is a former third-round pick out of Liberty, originally playing for the Tennessee Titans. But only two seasons in Nashville took place before getting shipped out. Green Bay picked up Willis and inserted him as the backup quarterback. When Jordan Love experienced some injuries, some playing time did come to fruition.

Eleven total appearances took place for Willis as a Packer. Three of those were starts, winning two of them. Green Bay saw Willis complete 78.7% of his 89 throws for the franchise, adding 972 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Willis added 261 yards and three touchdowns on the ground over 42 carries. Arguably more impressive in the run game, Willis picked up 15 first downs.

Prior to Green Bay, not much went right for Willis. He was a part of a quarterback circus for the Titans, where he received starts alongside Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee was able to get a seventh-round selection for Willis, which they eventually sent to the Dallas Cowboys to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take running back Kalel Mullings out of Michigan.

Schultz did not provide any potential destinations for Willis in his report. However, earlier in the offseason, Jason McCourty gave a pitch to the Miami Dolphins to sign the quarterback. Miami’s new head coach, Jeff Hafley, is pretty familiar with Willis and his skill set after being Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.

“Doesn’t look like Tua Tagovailoa is going to be back, I’m assuming this,” McCourty said on Get Up. “I would say if you’re Jeff Hafley, you just spent the last two years going against Malik Willis every single day in practice and running the scout team. You’ve got to see his development there under (Matt) LaFleur. Why not bring him over as a free agent and see what he can do with your offense with Bobby Slowick as the offensive coordinator?”