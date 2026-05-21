Report: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams agree to one-year extension worth up to $60 million

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a contract extension on Thursday. Stafford will tack on one year onto his already existing deal, which will kick in ahead of the 2027 season. He can make up to $60 million, meaning his potential earnings over the next two years is over nine figures.

“ESPN sources: reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams reached agreement today on a one-year, $55 million extension worth up to $60 million with incentives,” Schefter said via X. “Stafford now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his deal with the Rams.”

Nobody knew if Stafford would even be playing for the Rams in 2026. However, when accepting his MVP Award, Stafford announced his return. Massive news for head coach Sean McVay, who believes his group is good enough to win the Super Bowl. Los Angeles will enter the year as a popular pick to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium, if not the favorite.

Extending the quarterback keeps the window open just a little bit longer. Stafford benefits as well, on a personal level, by getting an incredibly nice payday.

In 17 regular season games, Stafford threw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The Rams finished 12-5 and seem ready to make a run in the NFC. Stafford put up some big stats in three playoff games, only to lose in the NFC Championship game to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sean McVay speaks to Matthew Stafford taking “year-to-year” approach

Everyone involved in this situation knows Stafford is in the latter stages of his playing career. Nobody is quite sure when the journey will end, though. So, Stafford has decided to take a year-to-year approach when it comes to whether or not he will suit up. People in Los Angeles seem to be on baord with the idea, including his own head coach.

“He’s earned the right to be on a year-to-year basis. If he told me that he wanted to play a couple more years, I’d believe him. If he told me it’s one more year — but he’s earned that right,” McVay said. “So, we understand that. I do think he’s in a situation where it wouldn’t shock me if he played more than one year. But we also have to be prepared, that if this is the last year — what does that look like?”