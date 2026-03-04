Report: Maxx Crosby 'frustrated' with presence of Tom Brady trainer Alex Guerrero

Maxx Crosby was reportedly frustrated with noted Tom Brady trainer Alex Guerrero, per The Athletic’s Mike Silver. Guerrero reportedly has more power than has been let on by the Raiders.

The ongoing saga of Crosby’s frustration with Las Vegas is evident, as he could be traded this offseason. However, nothing’s materialized as of yet.

Despite Brady having an ownership stake, Crosby reportedly wants out at this point. And Brady’s personal training is apparently doing no favors.

“Like many players and coaches, Crosby was frustrated by the presence of Alex Guerrero, a staunch Brady ally whose official title is wellness coordinator,” Silver wrote. “Guerrero, who regularly attends practices and meetings, purports to possess significant organizational power, informing players of impending transactions and even indicating to staff members who don’t follow his instructions that their jobs may be at risk.”

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, the Raiders are only willing to move Crosby at their asking price. What’s the price? The same type of package that the Dallas Cowboys wrestled away from the Green Bay Packers to part with Parsons: two first-round picks and a player.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter forecasted a similar trade package last week; though he didn’t believe the Raiders would trade Crosby, nor could they obtain a Micah Parsons-esque package, even if they wanted to do so.

“Do I think they want to trade him, no. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown [could be], that’ll change by the week … Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first-round pick at minimum.”

Crosby also reportedly told Brady he won’t play for the team again. This comes on the heels of another report that he was done with the team following a disastrous 2025 for the organization.

“He told Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again,” the unnamed G.M. said to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

Across seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby boasts 439 career tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The Raiders are slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.