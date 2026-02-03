The Memphis Grizzlies are trading All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon. Buckle up, because the NBA Trade Deadline has officially begun.

Memphis is parting ways with Jackson Jr., guard John Konchar, center Jock Landale, and guard Vince Williams Jr. in exchange for guard Walter Clayton Jr., forward Kyle Anderson, forward Taylor Hendricks, forward Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks.

Following trades of former organization cornerstones Desmond Bane and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies now own 12 first-round picks in the next seven NBA Drafts.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Jackson Jr., who was in the midst of his eighth season with the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2018, was averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Across his seven-and-a-half season stint in Memphis, the Michigan State alum was named a two-time NBA All-Star, the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year (2023), and a two-time selection to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

With Memphis sitting at 19-29, it only made sense to continue to build draft capital for the future. Jackson Jr. is the second of the Grizzlies’ former big three, consisting of himself, Desmond Bane, and Ja Morant, to be traded in the last calendar year. Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic on June 15, 2025 for four unprotected first-round picks (one of which was used to select Yang Hansen with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft).

This move all but signals a likely trade of Ja Morant in the near future. Memphis now owns 12 first-round picks in the next seven NBA Drafts, trailing just the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

Along with stocking up on Draft picks, Memphis hauled in Walter Clayton Jr., the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Clayton Jr., who had been averaging 18 minutes per game this season for Utah, will likely see his role increase in Memphis. The Florida alum is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 assists through 45 games.

Utah’s move to snag Jackson Jr. is quite puzzling, as the Jazz sit at 15-35 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. Building towards the future, however, a three-headed monster of Jackson Jr., Lauri Markannen, and Walker Kessler could be a nightmare for opposing teams at the rim.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 5 at 3 PM ET. All-NBA caliber players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and James Harden could all reportedly find new homes before then.