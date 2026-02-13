The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Mississippi State associate head coach for offense Bush Hamdan as their next QBs coach, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Friday morning. Hamdan had spent the past two seasons as Kentucky‘s offensive coordinator before landing with Mississippi State in December.

Hamdan’s last stint in the NFL came with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. There, he also served as Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach. That season, the Falcons finished with a 10-6 record. Led by quarterback Matt Ryan, Atlanta ranked eighth in the NFL in both passing yards (249.4) and total yards (364.8) per game.

The Kuwait native succeeds former Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell. He has since landed with the Carolina Panthers.

The #Dolphins are expected to hire Mississippi State associate head coach for offense Bush Hamdan as quarterbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



The ex-Boise State QB previously worked in the NFL as the Falcons QB coach and helped Matt Ryan rank sixth in passing yards in 2017. pic.twitter.com/m6gSf7zNTa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2026

Hamdan was hired as Liam Coen‘s replacement at Kentucky prior to the 2024 season. He had made previous stops at Boise State, Missouri and Washington before heading to Lexington. He spent two seasons as the Wildcats’ OC under Mark Stoops. In that span, Kentucky posted a 9-15 (3-13) record and failed to make the postseason. Following Stoops’ firing and the hiring of Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as Kentucky‘s new head coach, Hamdan would ultimately continue his career elsewhere.

Bush Hamdan spent two months at Mississippi State before darting for Dolphins

It was announced on Dec. 10 that Hamdan would be joining Jeff Lebby‘s Mississippi State staff as associate head coach for offense. After just two months, however, Hamdan’s next stop will be the Miami Dolphins.

“He is a veteran coach and elite offensive mind with nearly two decades of experience across the SEC, Power 4 and the NFL,” Lebby said about Hamdan at the time of the hire. “He’s proven he can teach, connect and help players improve at every level. He has worked with quarterbacks and wideouts in some of the best leagues in football, and that experience will be a real strength for us offensively. He will be a great resource for our staff and our players.”

Hamdan now joins head coach Jeff Hafley‘s first staff in Miami. Hafley, who previously served as Green Bay’s DC, was hired by the Dolphins to succeed Mike McDaniel this offseason. His hire was a bit controversial, as things did not fare well the last time he was a head coach. During his stint as Boston College‘s head coach from 2020-2023, the Eagles went just 22-26 (12-22).

The Miami Dolphins have made the postseason just twice in the past nine seasons.