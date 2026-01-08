The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel, the organization announced Thursday morning. Across four seasons, McDaniel led Miami to a 35-33 record and two postseason appearances (2022 & 2023).

McDaniel, hailed as one of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL, will likely latch on with another organization quickly.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross met with McDaniel this week to discuss the season. After that meeting and reflection, Ross decided to move on. pic.twitter.com/tp9TnpGQ1l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of a comprehensive change,” Chairman and Owner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement. “I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved off is duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredible creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

McDaniel was named Miami’s new head coach, succeeding Brian Flores, prior to the 2022 season. He experienced immediate success, as he led the Dolphins to AFC Wild Card appearances in both 2022 and 2023. Both of those games, however, resulted in losses. The 2022 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a heartbreaking 34-31 defeat, but the 2023 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was more thorough (26-7).

In the two seasons since its last postseason appearance, the Dolphins compiled a 15-19 record and finished second and third in the AFC East. It appeared as if Miami ranked among the worst teams in the NFL earlier this season, as the Dolphins lost six of their first seven games. They played much better down the final stretch, however, winning six of their final 10 games to finish at 7-10.

The late-season surge was too little, too late, as the Dolphins were sent home in January for the second consecutive year. Although they won seven games, it was a tough season for Miami. Along with McDaniel constantly dealing with rumors regarding his potential firing, franchise cornerstone quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers for the final three games of the season. Much like McDaniel, it appears that Tua will be getting a fresh start next season.

“That would be dope,” Tagovailoa responded when asked about a potential new destination, via the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “I would be good with it.”

Under McDaniel’s guidance, Tagovailoa passed for 13,699 yards and 93 touchdowns with 44 interceptions across the past four seasons. A new era in Miami will now be ushered in, without McDaniel and Tagovailoa at the helm.