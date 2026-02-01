Report: Miami Dolphins hire Packers LBs coach Sean Duggan as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Sean Duggan as their next defensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Duggan served as the Green Bay Packers’ linebackers coach this past season.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Duggan was a defensive assistant for the Packers. Prior to his time in Green Bay, Duggan served on Boston College’s staff from 2020-23.

In his final season with the program, Duggan was Boston College’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Duggan also has coaching experience at Ohio State, UMass and Hawaii.

Duggan played at Boston College from 2011-14. In his four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Duggan recorded 115 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

