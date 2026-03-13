Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday.

Tolbert, a South Alabama alum, had spent the entirety of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Across four seasons with the organization, Tolbert hauled in 87 receptions for 1,062 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is familiar with newly signed Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, as they played in the 2022 Senior Bowl together

The fifth-year wide receiver joins a Miami organization heading into the first season of the Jeff Hafley era.

Sources: Former #Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is signing with the #Dolphins on a 1-year deal.



Tolbert is close with Malik Willis, who was his QB at the Senior Bowl when they were entering the league. The versatile WR had over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 TDs with Dallas over four… pic.twitter.com/B7T575RGGI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2026

In the two seasons since their last postseason appearance, the Dolphins have compiled a 15-19 record and finished second and third in the AFC East. It appeared as if Miami ranked among the worst teams in the NFL last season, as the Dolphins lost six of their first seven games. They played much better down the final stretch, however, winning six of their final 10 games to finish at 7-10.

The late-season surge was too little, too late, as the Dolphins were sent home in January for the second consecutive year. Although they won seven games, it was a tough season for Miami. Along with Mike McDaniel constantly dealing with rumors regarding his potential firing, franchise cornerstone quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers for the final three games of the season.

Miami Dolphins have ushered in new era with head coach Jeff Hafley

Much like McDaniel, Tua received a fresh start. Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons and is expected to start in the absence of Michael Penix Jr. McDaniel reportedly interviewed for multiple head coaching positions, but ended up with the Los Angeles Chargers as Jim Harbaugh‘s offensive coordinator.

To replace McDaniel, Miami hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its new head coach. He discussed constructing the roster at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine.

“I think ‘Sully’ (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and I have had a lot of really good conversations about that. Between free agency, the draft and the good pieces that we have right now, the whole goal is to build a really strong foundation and we have a shared vision for that. I’ve kind of noted that.

“It’s one of the reasons that I wanted to come here with the relationship that I have with him and us talking really over the last two years of what it will look like. So I think it’s exciting and that would be the best way that I can describe it, having a chance to kind of really build a strong foundation together with a shared vision. Some could look at it in certain ways; I look at it as really exciting.”