Report: Miami Dolphins trade DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins reportedly traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes on the heels of the release of QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. “The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Fitzpatrick spent one season with the Dolphins (second stint) and logged 82 tackles, one sack, six pas deflections, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The former Alabama star has 21 career interceptions across stints with the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fitzpatrick was traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers in 2019 after a season-plus with the Dolphins at the time. Later on, Fitzpatrick had six interceptions in 2022, leading the NFL.

Overall, Fitzpatrick has been First-Team All-Pro three times, made the Pro Bowl five times and won the Bart Starr Award in 2024. Going into 2026, the Jets at least a solid veteran defensive back to bolster the defense.

But Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only notable name sent away from Miami Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami plans to release Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation. The move will come with a massive financial consequence, as the Dolphins will absorb an NFL-record $99 million in dead money spread over two seasons.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan confirmed the decision in a statement Saturday, thanking Tagovailoa for his six seasons with the organization: “I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Sullivan said.