The Miami Dolphins are trading star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s the latest roster change under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

“Broncos are trading for Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per source,” Schefter wrote. “Denver receives: Waddle and Dolphins’ 4th-round pick (11th in round) in this year’s draft. Miami receives: Broncos’ 1st round pick (30th overall) along with their late 3rd and 4th round picks (30th in each round) in this year’s draft.”

In 16 games last year, Waddle reeled in 64 catches for 910 yards, six touchdowns and 14.2 yards per catch. It was an improvement over 2024, in which he failed to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving. Still, over the course of his career, Waddle has 373 catches for 5,039 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13.5 yards per catch.

There is some irony to Waddle going to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2026 campaign. He’ll be reunited with former Alabama teammate Patrick Surtain II, who’s regarded as one of the best defensive backs in football.

The wideout called out Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, by name during an appearance at Saturday night’s Brand Risk 013 celebrity boxing event in Miami. The event, put on by infamous social media influencer and YouTube streamer Adin Ross, featured a main event in which rapper Blueface took on Kick streamer Chibu, who won by unanimous decision.

But before that bout, Waddle was interviewed by Brand Risk Promotions on the red carpet. There, he declared he’d “beat the f**k out of” Surtain II, the Denver Broncos‘ All-Pro cornerback.

“Pat Surtain, I’d beat the f**k out of him. I’d beat the dog shit out of him,” Waddle told Brand Risk Promotions. “There’s a lot more people, but that’s just the top of my mind. I’d beat the dog shit out of bro.”

That’s a bold claim, and possibly more of an inside joke between longtime friends. Or, of course, it could be a legitimate challenge between rival ex-teammates. Either way, it seems there could be more than meets the eye between the former Alabama stars. And now they’re back together!

Alex Byington contributed to this report