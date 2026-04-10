Report: Miami Heat release Terry Rozier after October arrest, season-long absence
The Miami Heat have officially parted ways with veteran guard Terry Rozier, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday. Rozier has not played this season for the Heat after being arrested in late October.
Rozier, along with Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, were arrested in connection to a gambling scandal that involved rigged poker games and an exchange of information on player availability. The two appeared in court in March, where they pleaded not guilty.
Per the Department of Justice, current and former NBA players were involved in a “widespread sports betting and money laundering conspiracy.” Along with Rozier and Billups, former NBA player Damon Jones was involved as well.
This is a developing story…