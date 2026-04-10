The Miami Heat have officially parted ways with veteran guard Terry Rozier, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday. Rozier has not played this season for the Heat after being arrested in late October.

Rozier, along with Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, were arrested in connection to a gambling scandal that involved rigged poker games and an exchange of information on player availability. The two appeared in court in March, where they pleaded not guilty.

Per the Department of Justice, current and former NBA players were involved in a “widespread sports betting and money laundering conspiracy.” Along with Rozier and Billups, former NBA player Damon Jones was involved as well.

The Miami Heat are waiving guard Terry Rozier today, sources tell ESPN. Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity. Miami will open up a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/AV9lRxPLjB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2026

This is a developing story…