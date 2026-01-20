According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Mike McDaniel has withdrawn from the Cleveland Browns head coaching job. McDaniel was set to have an in-person interview with the organization in the coming days. Instead, he appears to be focusing on other opportunities — of which there appear to be plenty.

“Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources,” Pelissero said via X. “McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the Chargers offensive coordinator job today. He has multiple OC offers and could have a new home soon.”

There is a short history between McDaniel and Cleveland, dating back to 2014. He was the team’s wide receivers coach under Mike Pettine and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The Browns finished with a 7-9 record in the regular season before undergoing some staffing changes. Shanahan left for the Atlanta Falcons, taking McDaniel with him.

A ton of options remain for McDaniel, as Pelissero mentioned. Multiple teams are still interested in him becoming their next head coach. If none of those work out, McDaniel will continue to be a popular name on the offensive coordinator market. Things may not have gone well with the Miami Dolphins but McDaniel still, clearly, has a ton of believers out there.

Mike McDaniel looking for new job after four seasons in Miami

When the Dolphins hired McDaniel, he was one of the hottest names out there. Success instantly followed too, as Miami made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. McDaniel worked with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 20-14 in those regular seasons before losing in the AFC Wild Card Round on both occasions.

Unfortunately, a regression followed in the coming years. Miami went 8-9 in 2024, only to follow things up with a 7-10 record this past season. Tagovailoa got benched by McDaniel and his staff, opening the door for Quinn Ewers to make appearances down the stretch. Not what anybody in South Beach imagined when setting preseason expectations.

Miami has since gone in a different direction, hiring Jeff Hafley to replace McDaniel. Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers and has head coaching experience at the college level.

McDaniel might continue to be a popular name. However, for the time being, the search for his next job officially continues on.