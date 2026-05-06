Report: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini rented private boat while she was pregnant

Add another chapter to the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini story. According to TMZ Sports, the two allegedly rented a private boat together for one day.

Vrabel and Russini reportedly booked the boat in Putnam County, Tennessee, in June 2021. TMZ said that the New England Patriots head coach and the NFL reporter were the only people on the board for their two-to-three-hour rental. At that time, Russini was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to the child later that summer.

TMZ obtained documents that show Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini signed the company waiver before heading out on the lake. The two were reportedly cautious about photos being taken. Russini declined to pose with all the staff, but Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans at the time, agreed to take one photo but allegedly asked that no images be posted publicly.

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Vrabel and Russini have been under scrutiny since Page Six published photos of them at a resort in Arizona in early April. The two first downplayed the photos, but The Athletic, the outlet Russini worked for, launched an internal investigation, and she resigned from her position as an NFL insider. Vrabel held a press conference in late April, saying that he takes “accountability for my actions,” but did not directly address the photos with Russini.

Since then, more photos of Vrabel and Russini have come to light. The two were seen kissing at a bar in 2020, and they were also gambling at a casino in 2024.

Russni, who is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, has been radio silent since announcing her resignation. Vrabel, who has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999, continues to coach the Patriots, and the NFL will not investigate the situation.

“This is not a Personal Conduct Policy [situation], as we know of today,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg during the NFL Draft in April, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “It’s a personal matter, and we’ll leave it at that.”